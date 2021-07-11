Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $93.64 million and $317,593.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,164.28 or 1.00086754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007167 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00057099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 317,755,747 coins and its circulating supply is 303,554,074 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.

