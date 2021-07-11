Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,420.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $375,660.34 and $52,420.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00119610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00162128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,717.83 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00959422 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,962,377 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,848 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

