Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $204.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.70 million. Funko reported sales of $98.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $884.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,304,177 shares of company stock worth $29,690,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01. Funko has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

