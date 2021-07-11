Fusible Price Down 9.8% This Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fusible has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $251,853.50 and $62.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00115318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00160772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.55 or 1.00001805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00947742 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

