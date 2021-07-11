FuzeX Market Cap Achieves $438,588.96 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $438,588.96 and approximately $65.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00883194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

