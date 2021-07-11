FYDcoin (FYD) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $936,440.22 and $229.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 576,345,167 coins and its circulating supply is 548,310,500 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

