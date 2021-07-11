G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.20% of G-III Apparel Group worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

