Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $42.13 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

