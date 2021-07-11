Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Welbilt worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welbilt by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WBT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

