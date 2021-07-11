Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Manchester United worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Manchester United by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

