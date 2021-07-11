Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

