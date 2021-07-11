Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Primo Water worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 272.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 151,149 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Primo Water by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,121,710 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

