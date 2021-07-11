Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Personalis worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSNL. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,712 shares of company stock worth $2,616,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

