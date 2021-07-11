Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,931 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.86% of The L.S. Starrett worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

SCX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

