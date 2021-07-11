Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,273 shares of company stock valued at $321,671,094 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.