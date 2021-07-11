Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after buying an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after buying an additional 85,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $369.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $185.09 and a twelve month high of $369.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

