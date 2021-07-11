Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 530.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.37, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.