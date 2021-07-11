Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Amphenol by 91.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 133,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amphenol by 99.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,538 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 109.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 59,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 74,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

