Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ABB by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 85.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ABB by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,186 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in ABB by 186.6% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 590,596 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.