Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of IAMGOLD worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $4,085,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAG opened at $2.94 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

