Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

