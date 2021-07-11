Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of SLM worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $46,532,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

