Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $2,206,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 76.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,789 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

