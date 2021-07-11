Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,161 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

