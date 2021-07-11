Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 235,000 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 397,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 97,309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

