Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 46,414 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $668,939.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,801,764 shares of company stock worth $319,693,339. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of ZI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,316.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.