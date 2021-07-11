Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sogou worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $3,681,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of SOGO opened at $8.70 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

Sogou Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.