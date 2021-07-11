Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,395 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.57% of Steel Connect worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 293,441 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

