Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.18% of Twin Disc worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.45 on Friday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

