Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $82.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

