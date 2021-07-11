Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.17% of IntriCon worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

