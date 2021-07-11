Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.34.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

