Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

