Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 50,500 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

