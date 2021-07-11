Game.com (GTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.00 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $577,599.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Game.com has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00876329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005323 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

