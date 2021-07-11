Game.com Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $257,965.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Game.com has a market cap of $3.97 million and $257,965.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Game.com has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00895662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

