Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $66,853.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

