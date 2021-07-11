Gas (GAS) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00017918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $20.00 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00117542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.22 or 1.00016044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00960318 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

