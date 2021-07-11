GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of GATX worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GATX by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

