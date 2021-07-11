Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $486,332.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

