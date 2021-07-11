Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 242,093 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.