Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,036 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Simulations Plus worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 69,640 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 140.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

