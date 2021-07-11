Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,047 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Cara Therapeutics worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.20 million, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.11. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

