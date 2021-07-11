Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,482 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of FirstService worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FSV opened at $178.14 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.75.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

