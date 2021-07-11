Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Myers Industries worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $760.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

