Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 109,825 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of nCino worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $29,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,886.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,948 shares of company stock worth $27,670,750 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.45.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

