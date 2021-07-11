Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 46,005 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Franchise Group worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.41.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

