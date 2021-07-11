Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 66,164 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Wabash National worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.37 million, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.