Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Heartland Express worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.