Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

CHEF opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.